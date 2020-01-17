Passengers scrambling after icy conditions shut down KCI Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KCI Airport has been closed for most of Friday morning, after an airliner slid off one of the taxiways while getting ready to take off.

Stranded passengers are struggling to change their travel plans.

Airport managers say crews have been out treating all of the surfaces on the airfield for most of Friday morning, but with the continued rain, operations remain closed.

Workers had to help 129 passengers get off of a Delta flight to Detroit Friday morning, after the airliner's nose gear slid off the taxiway. Shuttle buses brought passengers back to the terminal.

After trying to re-open for a short time, airport managers suspended operations and crews have been working nonstop ever since to make it safer for the big jets.

Passengers on that Delta flight told FOX 4 they thought they were going to beat the weather, but conditions turned icy quickly.

"We were on the plane going to get deiced and all of a sudden we felt a jerk like when you go to slam on the brakes on your car, jolting forward," Delta passenger Ashley Guiemette said. "We didn’t really know. Then the pilot came on and said we just slipped off the runway. So they were bringing stairs to us off the plane. Then we heard the stairs were completely iced, so they had to deice the stairs to get us off."

Rescheduling has proven difficult for many passengers. Some rebooked on flights scheduled after noon, but the airport is still closed. Other have flights later in the day. And some have said they can't find any available seats. They don't hope to travel until Saturday.

As for the Delta jet stuck off the taxiway, crews plan to tow it out later. Airport managers say it's not blocking much of the airfield.