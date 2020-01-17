Pleasant Hill man facing felony charge after allegedly stabbing relative over broken egg

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stabbing his relative over a broken egg.

Joshua Kincaid, 22, is charged with one count of assault with serious physical injuries on a special victim in Cass County court.

According to court documents, Kincaid was arguing with a relative while unpacking groceries on Jan. 13.

The victim told investigators that the argument started when he broke an egg that belonged to Kincaid.

He also said that he owed Kincaid $15 and that Kincaid was upset about that.

The victim said that they were outside arguing when all of a sudden, the suspect stabbed him in the arm.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including including a cut in his Brachial artery, which caused him to lose consciousness in the hospital before undergoing emergency surgery.

Kincaid is out of jail on bond. No court date has been set.