Relive a classic Chiefs game as you prepare for the AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off of a historic playoff comeback against the Houston Texans, and before a chance to go to the Super Bowl, FOX4 is showing a classic Kansas City Chiefs game to help you pass the time on Saturday night before kickoff of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Tune into FOX4 at 6 p.m. Saturday to relive a thrilling late comeback win on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos on October 17, 1994. The game featured a showdown between two all-time great quarterbacks in Joe Montana and John Elway, with vintage moments provided by both, and a true Montana masterpiece at the end.

FOX4 also sat down with former Chiefs players to hear their stories and memories of the game, which we’ll begin featuring at 5:45 before showing the game at 6.

Epic! The stories you’ve never heard about game prep, halftime, and what it was like in the end, from the guys in the guys in the trenches. @chiefs @broncos #MNF #Throwback https://t.co/GigwUEU7nT — John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) January 15, 2020

