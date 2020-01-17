Relive a classic Chiefs game as you prepare for the AFC Championship

Posted 5:43 pm, January 17, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off of a historic playoff comeback against the Houston Texans, and before a chance to go to the Super Bowl, FOX4 is showing a classic Kansas City Chiefs game to help you pass the time on Saturday night before kickoff of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Tune into FOX4 at 6 p.m. Saturday to relive a thrilling late comeback win on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos on October 17, 1994. The game featured a showdown between two all-time great quarterbacks in Joe Montana and John Elway, with vintage moments provided by both, and a true Montana masterpiece at the end.

FOX4 also sat down with former Chiefs players to hear their stories and memories of the game, which we’ll begin featuring at 5:45 before showing the game at 6.

FOX4 also wants to hear your favorite moments and memories from the game. To join in on the fun and see what other people are saying, tweet using the hashtag: #FOX4ChiefsClassic

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.