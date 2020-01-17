Remembering David Glass: Royals front office staff remember club’s iconic former owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass, who died last week at the age of 84, presided over some of the most epic moments in local sports history over the last two decades.

But to the people who knew him, it was his close attention to the seemingly little details that set him apart.

Toby Cook, the Royals VP of public affairs, recalls the effort Glass always made to stress the importance of family.

“He would say to the staff, ‘We can talk about work all you want, but I know you’ve got that handled. We’ve got good people here. How’s your family doing? Are you spending any time with your family? How are your kids?’" Cook said. "He asked it every single time."

Cook said everyone on the payroll took special delight in watching Glass being able to enjoy the success of the franchise in the two World Series seasons, in 2014 and 2015.

“You can’t imagine the joy that it was for us to see him hoist an American League Championship trophy down on the field after we won the pennant and in the World Series in 2014. It was surreal,” Cook said.

And Glass’s determination to keep the Royals in Kansas City is something many in the world of baseball have long saluted.

“He set out to keep the Royals in Kansas City, and he did so,” Cook said. “And then he handed it over to somebody who is committed to keeping the Royals in Kansas City. So you can’t win a World Series in Kansas City if there’s not a team in town.”

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said he last spoke to Glass on Christmas day.

“Mr. Glass called me on Christmas day, and we had a great conversation,” Moore said. “His voice was full of energy. He shared with me at the time he was going to head down to Florida.”

Moore said he was immediately impressed with Glass’s love of the game, even during Moore’s initial interviews before joining the Royals.

“I came to understand that he owned a baseball team for all the right reasons,” Moore said. “It wasn’t about him as an owner, it was about being a great steward of the franchise.”