SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Chiefs Kingdom excitement is spreading to the animal kingdom.

Some people are giving their dogs a Patrick Mahomes makeover.

At Glamour Grooming in Shawnee, you can give your four-legged-friend the complete Mahomes look.

The FOX4 crews met a pup Thursday who got the special treatment --complete with a headband.

If you schedule an appointment with Glamour Grooming, you can get a complimentary Chiefs scarf for your pet while supplies last.