Sheriff says several people unaccounted for after avalanche at Lake Tahoe

Posted 2:09 pm, January 17, 2020, by

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort with several people unaccounted for.

The Placer County sheriff’s office posted the report in a tweet but a spokesperson did not respond to a request for more information.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley area of Lake Tahoe.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.