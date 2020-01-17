Sheriff says several people unaccounted for after avalanche at Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort with several people unaccounted for.

The Placer County sheriff’s office posted the report in a tweet but a spokesperson did not respond to a request for more information.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley area of Lake Tahoe.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.