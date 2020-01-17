Sluggerrr shares fireworks with KC Wolf so Chiefs won’t run out in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t have to worry about running out of fireworks this Sunday.

They got a little help from a nearby friend.

In the Chiefs game against the Texans, after rallying from a 24-point deficit, Kansas City came back to score 51 points and win the game.

But it seems like the Chiefs’ weren’t quite prepared to score that many points — they ran out of fireworks for their touchdown celebrations! The team had to put up a notice on the scoreboard to Chiefs fans’ delight.

That shouldn’t be a problem this time if Sluggerrr has anything to say about it.

The Royals posted a video Friday showing their beloved mascot — sporting a Chiefs jersey, of course — digging through a closet at Kauffman Stadium. When he finally finds the box he’s looking for, he sprints out the building.

After crossing Truman Sports Complex to meet KC Wolf outside Arrowhead Stadium, Sluggerrr hands over a box of colorful fireworks. Of course, a quick dance between friends ensues.

Chiefs fans can rest easy since Sluggerrr and the Royals are always willing to share with (and cheer on) their neighbors.