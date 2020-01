Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final scheduled media briefing before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, we’re expecting to hear from Andy Reid, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Frank Clark just after 1 p.m.

The addition of Jones is of note due to a calf injury he suffered before the AFC Divisional round. His status still wasn’t confirmed for the Titans matchup ahead of the news conference.

