Welcome to Whitehouse: Patrick Mahomes’ birthplace celebrates hometown hero with Red Friday

WHITEHOUSE, Texas -- It's a small town in the eastern part of Texas.

"When I try to explain where Whitehouse is on the map, I just basically tell people, because it's easier, that we're just a suburb of Tyler," Shawna Driggers of the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce said.

While not everyone can easily point to the city on a map, there is one person that came from Whitehouse who is now a household name -- Patrick Mahomes.

The athlete went from small-town stardom to reigning MVP quarterback.

"He's inspired so many people, made many people confident, even me," Savannah Volk, a student in Whitehouse, said.

His family couldn't be prouder.

"He's got part of my blood in his little veins," Mahomes' grandmother, Debbie Martin, said. "He is so humble to be there. He just wants the whole team to be out there winning the game."

One more thing his grandma, or Nanny as he calls her, says he has running through his veins...ketchup and lots of it.

"Me or his mother would say, go in the kitchen and get you a sandwich, and he'd go in there and get 4 slices of bread, get the ketchup, put ketchup on each slice, put it together and start eating," Martin said.

His hometown wanted to make sure they spread the red too in celebration of this weekend's Super Bowl-deciding game. Businesses, schools, and city buildings cloaked themselves in red and gold, all in the name of Whitehouse's Mahomie.

"Patrick's done a great job at representing our community," Rebecca Priester, a local business owner, said. "We're proud of him, and so we wanted to show our support for him, and we're rooting for him to go all the way to the Superbowl and win."

It's a legendary show of support for a Whitehouse legend.