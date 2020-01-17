When surfaces freeze, here are some tips to keep you from slipping and falling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Friday's temperatures warmed and freezing rain turned to rain, the ice began to melt.

But what melts can refreeze, and when it does, doctors at Truman Medical Center have a few things they want you to remember when walking on ice.

Hopefully your day didn't start out like one metro man's when he walked out his front door -- and promptly slid down his steps.

At TMC's emergency room it's pretty common after an ice storm.

"We'll usually see a few people who fall and twist an ankle or hurt a wrist or something," Dr. Tom Hindsley said.

Physical therapist Dr. Kaylee Hoffman said after a bad slip and fall, you could be out of shape for months.

"It's definitely a process. People think it's just a slip and a fall, which it could be," Hoffman said. "It could be just a little bump or a bruise, which doesn't feel good on either your ego or your body. It could be very serious at the same time, and you're coming to see us for an extended period of time, and then eventually will get back to the activities of daily living, but it takes a while."

She recommends remembering you aren't unbreakable and to be cautious.

"Try first and foremost not to hit your head," Hoffman said. "We want to protect your head. Don't let it hit hard. If there's grass close by, try to land on that. I know it's hard to redirect. Always try to land on your bottom. That way it's a little bit softer for you. It is our strongest and biggest muscle, so there is a little bit more padding."

It may look a little silly, but she said taking a different stride can save you a lot of grief.

"A lot of times, we'll recommend for them to take slower strides and shorter strides so your body and base of support is what we call it is underneath you and it's not getting out of the way and you're not slipping or anything like that," Hoffman said.

She said if there is ice on the ground, the possibility of slipping and falling is there -- even just outside your front door.