Woman dead following fire at home near 12th Terrace and Ewing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a fire in Kansas City, Missouri early Friday.

The fire happened at a home near 12th Terrace and Ewing around 4:45 a.m.

According to Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker, the fire caused part of the structure to collapse.

While officials have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, they did say the victim is a woman.

Walker also said there were homeless people inside at the home at the time of the fire.

The flames caused the home just to its west to also catch fire.