Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- A man from Grain Valley says he has a piece of Chex Mix so valuable, that he initially priced it at $2.5 million. He claims it looks like a TIE fighter from Star Wars.

Watch the video where FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk introduces you to Tim Persell, Jr. If you're interested in buying the piece featured in the story, click on this link to see the updated price to buy.