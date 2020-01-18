× After flights cancelled, man drives Tyreek Hill’s parents to KC from St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is thankful after a stranger made sure his parents could come see him play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

A tweet showing Hill’s parents and a man in the middle of them states flight cancellations left Hill’s parents stranded in St. Louis. Worried they were going to miss the game in Kansas City, the man offered to drive them across Missouri.

“Thank you Dave,” Hill wrote in a responding tweet.

More than a third of all the flights at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport were canceled Friday night and many others were delayed because of icy weather, FOX2 reported.

Of the 486 daily flights, 160 did not fly.

In Kansas City, passengers had to scramble as icy conditions caused an airplane to slide off of the runway. There were no injuries.

Although there won’t be any precipitation during the game tomorrow, temperatures will remain extremely low.

Thank you Dave 🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️ https://t.co/zcWaOge8i4 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 19, 2020