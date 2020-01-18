Another cold Chiefs championship Sunday – Here’s what to expect with the weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last week's game had some freezing drizzle, and we've had a good snow game this year at Arrowhead, but we don't have to deal with any of that this Sunday.

Tailgaters will, however, have to deal with significantly colder wind chills than we've had over the last few days. When the gates to the parking lot open, expect the wind chill to be anywhere from -3 to 5 degrees.

By kickoff, things won't improve too much, wind chills will remain between 5-10 degrees all day with a pretty decent wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

20 degrees is as high as we'll get throughout the course of Chiefs Sunday. The only bright spot? The sun going to be out (pun intended), and there shouldn't be too many clouds to get in the way of tailgaters and fans enjoying the "warmth" it will provide.

Stay warm, and Go Chiefs!