× Kansas City police searching for missing 15-year-old who needs daily medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for public help locating a teenager who they said needs daily medication.

Frank Smith, 15, was last seen earlier on Saturday, Jan. 18 leaving 3200 Olive St. on foot.

Smith is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing 325 pounds. He was said to be wearing dark gray pants and a black jacket.

Police said he has several medical complications that require the proper medication. They ask anyone who knows where Smith is to call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing PersonsUnit at 816-234-5136.