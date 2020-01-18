FOX4 Forecast: Some Morning Flash Freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Some light snow and rain showers remain up north very early this morning, but that'll will be fading away as the morning moves on. The main story today will be the cold air sweeping into the metro. Temperatures will actually be the coldest during the mid-morning hours in the low 20s. And with the temperatures dropping this morning, anything that was wet overnight will likely flash freeze, so be on the lookout for slick spots on the roads. Even with sunshine for most of the day, we won't be warming up too much as highs stay below freezing. Tomorrow is much of the same. Tailgating around Arrowhead is cold again with temps in the low teens and highs close to 20 during the game. We're staying dry throughout the rest of the weekend as well.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

