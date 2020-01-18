× Man found shot in Ruskin Hills neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has critical injuries after an early morning shooting.

A shooting call led investigators to 109th Terrace and Marsh Avenue in the Ruskin Hills neighborhood. The victim was found shot on the ground, and rushed to an area hospital. A media release from Kansas City police indicated the victim was in extremely critical condition.

The victim hasn’t been publicly identified, and no suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.