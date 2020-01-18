Metro women take to the streets in 3rd annual Kansas City Women’s March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the fourth year, women across America took to the streets for the Women's March . It initially coincided with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. But there wasn't one in Kansas City in 2017.

The first one in Kansas City was in 2018. And in this third year, the language changed. These days, people marching were as likely to say the words 'Workers Rights' and 'Inclusion' at the Women's March as they were to say 'Women Voters'. It's part of the evolution of the Women's March.

Paula Nepote stood by her blue registration tent. "This is why we're here, to show our support for the women to Kansas City."

The annual event in the bitter cold Midwest wind didn't keep away a couple hundred people, many who carried signs. "It`s a great way to spotlight the women of Kansas City," Nepote added. The crowd stretched for almost a block through the Plaza.

Cathy Jackson went to the first Women's March, in Washington, DC. In 2020, she's marching through the Plaza. "I like this, I like the camaraderie," she said, with a sign reading 'Rise Up. Make America Think Again.'

"I am marching for all women, everywhere," she added.

And after three years, these women feel like these steps are making a difference. "So I think there has been a lot of change," said Jackson. "I just want to keep moving."

And it's a movement they don't think will stop and voices they said will not be silent.