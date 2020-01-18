Raymore dance students leap, twirl and flip to show their Chiefs spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Chiefs fans held rallies all over the metro this week to get pumped up for Sunday's game.

These students are from the Dominate Dance Company in Raymore. They are so excited about their favorite team that they held their own red Friday dance rally.

In the video, dancers spin, do back hand springs and even throw and catch a football mid-jeté -- all while wearing Chiefs gear.

Studio owner Jackie Park said the kids choreographed some of the moves themselves and posted this video to show their team spirit.