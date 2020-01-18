LIVE: Watch this Chiefs flash mob take over Kansas City’s Mill Creek Park in the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash mob took over Mill Creek Park in the Plaza as Chiefs fans showed their support on January 18 ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Participants were encouraged to go to YouTube, type in “Chiefs flash mob,” and learn the dance before the event.

The UMKC Dance Team joined metro residents in the coordinated dance, which happened around 3:30 p.m.

Even Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas showed up to support the dancers, although he said he more of a watcher.

“I ain’t got no business dancing,” Lucas said. “But this is what’s wonderful… about our community… We continue to be a city that loves our team.”

The Chiefs will take on the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.