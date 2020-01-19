1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Holden, Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead following a shooting in Holden, Missouri.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, the Holden Police Department and Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting near 7th and Market Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim dead inside a home.

The suspect ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived but was later located and taken into custody with charges pending at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.