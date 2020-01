The #FBI is seeking information on Wei Li Pang and Shu Gang Li, aka Linda and James. The couple are Chinese nationals who are on the run for allegedly conducting a human trafficking operation in their massage parlors in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. https://t.co/ogy8837RWO pic.twitter.com/YZE2PSRP3X — FBI (@FBI) January 19, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI says a Chinese couple could be behind a sex trafficking operation in the Metro.

Agents are asking for the public’s help to find Shu Gang Li and Wei Li Pang. They also go by the names of “James” and Linda.” The two allegedly worked more than a year to move women across state lines to work at their massage parlors.

Agents are asking anyone with information on where they are to contact the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline, 800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip here.