Alex’s Forecast: Cold and Breezy Chiefs Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video We'll have cold sunshine across the area for Chiefs Sunday! Bundle up if you're heading to Arrowhead this morning as temps are in the teens with a wind chill close to zero. Highs top out in the low 20s by the end of the day. A quick-hitting burst of snow still looks possible on the MO side Monday, especially in the afternoon. Totals could add up to 1" at the most for some parts of the eastern viewing area. The next best chance for widespread continues to come through Wednesday through Friday.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page