KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yes, Virginia, there will be fireworks.

Last Sunday’s Chiefs game was so high-scoring, that Arrowhead Stadium simply ran out of fireworks. That shouldn’t happen this week, after multiple cartloads of fireworks were wheeled into Arrowhead on Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Royals decided to help out as well, with mascot Sluggerrr delivering a box from Kauffman Stadium on Friday.