Watch Live: KC Kickoff AFC Championship Game special

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans play in the AFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl 54 in Miami. FOX4 has special coverage leading up to the 2:05 p.m. kickoff that you can watch on this page and on FOX4 beginning at 11 a.m.

We’ll have two hours of special coverage, with live reports from Arrowhead Stadium, breakdowns and analysis from FOX4 Sports and special features to get you prepared for the game.

If you’re headed out to Arrowhead Stadium, click on this link for all the info you need to know about Sunday’s game.

It’s going to be frigid, here’s what you can expect for Sunday’s forecast.

Click on this link if you aren’t seeing the video player.