Watch Live: Special postgame coverage of the AFC Championship Game

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans just finished the AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs beating the Titans 35-24 and are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

FOX4 has special postgame coverage from our team out at Arrowhead Stadium, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

We want to see your photos and video from the game! Share them with us in a message on Facebook or tag us on Twitter and Instagram using: @fox4kc.

Click on this link if you aren’t seeing the video player.