9ine Ultra Lounge customers dropped everything to run for their lives when shooting started

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Survivors returned to the scene of a nightclub shooting, which ended Sunday with two people dead and 15 others injured. Police say when they arrived at the 9ine Ultra Lounge at about 11:15 p.m., people were running away in a panic.

KCPD is giving a 2 p.m. news briefing

Some of those customers returned Monday looking for personal belongings they dropped or left behind because they were scared for their lives.

Police say one man dead is believed to be the shooter. He was shot and killed by an armed security guard. The other victim is a woman.

Duane Bly drove to the crime scene to look for his son’s keys. He says he was frantic after learning about the shooting, because he knew his son was inside the club celebrating the Chiefs’ trip to the Super Bowl.

“Man I was scared to death,” Bly said. “You know we were calling his phone. Wasn’t getting no answer but finally he called back and said he was ok. So I had a sigh of relief. But I didn’t have the real relief until he walked through the door. I thank God. We can replace keys to a car but we can’t replace his life.”

Some people who were inside the club but didn’t want to appear on camera describe a scene of pandemonium after the shooting started.

One woman returned Monday to find her eyeglasses lying in the grass. She told FOX 4 the shooter was angry that a woman had cut in front of the line to get into the club. She claims more shooting happened outside as partygoers tried to get away. The woman claims she was so scared she ran into a barbed wire fence.

Police have said the shooter fired into a line of people waiting to get inside.

Some regular patrons claim security at the club does an extensive pat down on all customers to make sure no firearms get inside the building. Others believe the suspect may have wanted to shoot his way inside.

