Blue Valley Southwest wrestler helping pave the way for female wrestlers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Blue Valley Southwest's wrestling team is full of very passionate athletes -- none more so than Hannah Glynn.

She's the only girl competing on the mats for the Timberwolves.

"I never really liked cheerleading. I'm so bad at basketball and wrestling, it just seemed like a fun sport," Glynn said.

While wrestling is a growing sport among girls, Glynn's found her place among the boys.

"The first day I was really nervous and I was in the corner shaking, knowing I was going to be the only girl," Glynn said.

Those nerves have worn off, and now she fits right in.

"She blends in there and does what she's supposed to do and works really hard. I think that's our culture," Blue Valley Southwest wrestling coach Cody Parks said.

"She's been a great teammate. She doesn't try to get treated any differently. She does what everybody else does and does what she needs to do," Blue Valley Southwest senior Jackson McCall said.

Her teammates treat her like any other athlete on the team.

"They don't loosen up just because they know I'm a girl. They know that I'm strong and I need to get better. So they're not going to hold back," Glynn said.

This year, Glynn will have a chance to win a state title. For the first time ever, Kansas will host a state wrestling tournament for girls.

Southwest is ranked #3 in class 5A. For Glynn's efforts, along with the other wrestlers on the team, they've earned Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.