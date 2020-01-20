Chiefs fan stocks up on gear after kids surprise him with tickets to Miami for Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fans flooded Academy Sports in Overland Park to get gear after the Chiefs took home the AFC Champion title.

Longtime fan Larry Kramer skipped over the "AFC Champions" winter hats for sale at Academy. He's headed to the Super Bowl in Miami.

That's right, Kramer's kids surprised him with tickets to the big game.

Kramer is hoping for same outcome he witnessed 50 years ago - only this time, in person.

"It is so exciting. It's another one of these things I didn't know I'd have the opportunity to [do]," Kramer said. "I've turned 80 so didn't have that many years. Although I'm going to live to 104."

Curtis Bowick left his house during the fourth quarter of the game to get to Academy. He waited in line for more than 45 minutes.

"They started scoring and then started stopping," Bowick said. "I got excited, and [said to myself] 'Okay, okay let's get the heart palpitations down, but it was awesome."

Fans who watched the game at Johnny's Tavern in Overland Park and Power & Light said this trip to the Super Bowl has been a long time coming.

"We're going to the Super Bowl baby," Chiefs Fan Hilary Calvert said.

Fans knew the this post-season would be different from the last 50 years.

"Fifty years and we're going," Chiefs Fan Austin Siemaska said. "So it's very exciting. I'm glad that the chiefs are going to the Super Bowl Represent Kelce.

Calvert has a shirt that reads, "Our quarterback is better than yours!"

"We're 2-0 with this crew so 2-0 we're gonna go for 3-0," Chiefs Fan John Lorg said. "We've go the "Patty" magic out there."

There's no doubt Kansas City will be celebrating over the next two weeks.

The Chiefs play in Miami Sunday, February 2nd - at the Super Bowl.