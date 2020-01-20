How to make Dan Dan noodles and sauce like Bo Lings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Dan Noodles

1 pound fresh, frozen or dry white flour noodles, pre-cooked

8 ounces pork loin, cut in small pieces

1/3 cup green onions, chopped

vegetable oil

Dan Dan Sauce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon Sichuan bean sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon chili oil

2 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame seed paste

1/2 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix pork with salt and pepper to taste and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

Sauce Preparation:

Thin sesame seed paste with 3 tablespoons of water, mix in hoisin, Sichuan bean sauce, black vinegar, sugar, chili oil, soy sauce into a paste, then mix in Sichuan peppercorn powder.

Cooking:

In a hot skillet, cook pork with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil until fully cooked. Add two tablespoons soy sauce and cook another 1/2 minute, put into a bowl.

Cook noodles in large pot of boiling water until done, depending on noodle selection. Drain noodles and divide into bowls.

Spoon pork on top of noodles, top with sauce and sprinkle with green onions

