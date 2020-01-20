‘It’s unreal’: Chiefs to play in Super Bowl for first time in 50 years, fans excited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been 50 years in the making, but the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Titans in the AFC Championship.

This is something Chiefs Kingdom has been awaiting for a very long time.

"It's huge," one Chiefs fan said. "It's unreal. Nobody would've pictured this a couple of years....like 3, 4, 5 years ago."

Well, believe it. The Chiefs are one win away from bringing home the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

"Many emotions, so many emotions right now. The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl since Len Dawson days," Chiefs fan Keith Lavender said.

Kansas City defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 en route to an AFC title on Sunday. It's safe to say, it's the happiest Chiefs fans have ever felt leaving Arrowhead, since it was built in 1972.

"No, to be honest with you, it's the night before Christmas. We're going to go to Christmas it's the night before Christmas like, we brought the Hunt spot back. This is big time for the city," Chiefs fan Michael Alexander said.

Chiefs Kingdom is confident their team has the AFC on lock for at least a few more years.

"The AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy is ours for the next, at least three to four years," Alexander said.

What was once just a dream, is now reality for fans.

The Chiefs will face the the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2. Chiefs Kingdom will be traveling to Miami with them. You can watch the game on FOX4.