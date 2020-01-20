× Joe’s Weather World: Snow…snow…rain…snow…active week coming (MON-1/20)

Cold weather is in place and while the coldest air will start to move away from the region over the next couple of days…we’re going to be on monitoring the potential of snow all week long…at times, perhaps a wintry mix…and perhaps some rain as well. Another tough week of forecasting is coming up I think

On Friday night I told you about a disturbance coming into the area for today…and that is happening. Some snow is going to develop in the region this morning and zip through by the middle of the afternoon. Some slick spots are possible with this if it accumulates to any degree. It will be a light powdery snow because of the cold temperatures.

Forecast:

Today: Snow moves in and out during the morning and mid afternoon. There might be some brief sunshine before the afternoon is done. Highs in the teens

Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly with lows near 5°

Tomorrow: The coldest air moves away…so we moderate with sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s

Wednesday: Snow moves back in…it may mix with rain at some point or turn to rain. IF it doesn’t we could see several inches of accumulation. Highs in the low>mid 30s

Discussion:

A fast moving pocket of colder air aloft is coming down from IA today…enough to create lift in a cold atmosphere and that’s enough to create snow.

Accumulations are likely in some areas…especially from KC northeastwards and eastwards…some may sneak in 1″ and that will create slick conditions out there.

This is a fast moving disturbance so I doubt we could get much more than that locally at least.

When the air is cold like this…8AM temperatures are in red…and there are some sub-zero temperatures out there this morning…the “fluff” factor of the snow is high…meaning it has a good chance to accumulate at a quicker pace.

This is just the 1st salvo of an active weather week coming.

Another dip in the jet stream will move moving into the mid part of the nation during the middle of the week. This will start to lower the air pressure and allow somewhat less cold air to return northwards thanks to a more southeast and south flow of air. This will also bring moisture northbound starting Wednesday.

This moisture will be running into some initially dry air again and it may take a bot of time to saturate the atmosphere closer to the ground again…BUT in time this should happen and initially snow will be an issue…creating some travel issues for Wednesday I think. The set-up, assuming there is not a lot of transition to rain on this one may be 1-3+” or so worth.

This though will be a more prolonged event it appears. There will be waning of the snow at times…it may, at times, mix with some rain, but we may pick up additional snows Thursday and Friday especially.

The dip in the jet stream will break off and turn into a brief upper level storm that will then wrap moisture back around it…and this is the crux of the Thursday night and Friday scenario where additional snows are possible.

It’s not a traditional look to a winter weather set-up locally…typically this would be a quick hitter snow and Thursday and Friday would be fine but with the dip in the jet stream starting to break into 2 main pieces…there’s room for one piece to over-perform and create more precipitation.

Let’s go up to about 500 mb and figure this out…this is about 18,000 feet up…

That system in SE KS will somewhat slowly drop through and move towards the MO/AR border near West Plains on Friday morning, With that said there is other data that has it farther north…and that would get even snowier here on Thursday into Friday morning.

The ensembles on this forecast (looking at a multitude of computer runs) are somewhat bullish on this…but also aren’t all in on this potential at this point…snow yes…accumulating snow too…but the amounts are a bit undetermined.

Here are the percentage chances of 3″ or more of snow for THU>FRI. Not overwhelming by any stretch of imagination…IF some of the northern track data is more correct…those probabilities will be increasing I think.

The GFS model has most of the snow on Wednesday and not a lot after that…although there is a little bump in there for the end of the week.

Same data as the EURO…now for the GFS…risk of 3″ or more of snow ending Friday morning off the GFS ensembles.

With ALL of that said…IF instead of this tracking through southern MO and northern AR…instead it goes towards central MO or more along the I-70 corridor…that could be too far north and would shift the potential accumulating snow more towards 36 highway and points northwards towards the IA border.

So there are many potential outcomes with this late week system and as a result a lower confidence forecast shaping up at this point…but a a snowy scenario is certainly on the table for the end of the week around here.

The feature photo comes from Lisa Burlington…from last week and all the ice around these parts…

Joe