Kansas City police say double shooting near E 80th, James A Reed Road now a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon. Police say one of the victims has died.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex near E 80th Street and James A Reed Road.

According to police, one male and one female victim were shot, it’s currently unknown which of them died.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male wearing a ski mask and black clothing. He was last seen leaving the scene in a black Chevy SUV, possibly a Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).