KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City teen knew she would be going to the Super Bowl thanks to Kansas City Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt. However, now 15-year-old Nailah Davis knows she gets to cheer on her home team.

Davis has been a fan her whole life.

"Since birth," Davis said.

She loves the Chiefs, and when she went to get some dental help from TeamSmile she said she got so much more. Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt works with the organization and helped set up the surprise.

"It was an amazing day because I knew we were going to a game," Davis said. "One of the greatest games, and I didn't know all the surprises they had for us, but when I arrived I was excited for all they had given us. The tickets. This jersey. Everything."

"Then also with it is a form informing us that the Chiefs are also paying for our hotel and airfare, and I said, Get uuta town." Davis' mom, Niquila Nevils said.

The organization is putting her and her mom up on the beach for four days. The most exciting part, she gets to see her team play on the field. She says even though they lost last year, this year it's meant to be.

"I don't think it was our time," Davis said. "Now it's our time to turn up."

"To finally see them get to the super bowl -- amazing, and the fact that we're going to be there -- even more amazing," Nevils said. "So, I'm looking forward to a win."

Nailah's mom says the dental care was more than enough, but this gift is beyond anything they imagined.

"It's given her something she'll remember for the rest of her life, and it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Nevils said. "It all happened because somebody cared.

"You got this!" Davis said. -- All the way to Miami.

For the second year in a row Colquitt is the Chiefs nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.