FOX4 Forecast: Bitterly cold with light snow for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video We're off to a cold start in Kansas City with single digit wind chills (on both sides of zero) so bundle up! As we move along into mid morning, there will be a chances for some flurries or light snow. Impacts will be minor with a light dusting possible for some. The bigger concern will be our next big weather system moving in Wednesday through Friday. We're tracking the latest timeline in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

