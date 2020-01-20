Lifelong fan drops Chiefs-inspired parody of popular Johnny Cash song after big win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, and it has some fans so pumped up that they’re making Chiefs-themed parodies of their favorite songs.

FOX4 viewer Sarah Ryan shared the video above to YouTube Sunday.

“Father in law made this up on the way to work. Enjoy!” Ryan said in the caption of the video.

Daniel Micheal, the man in the video, started by saying he has been a Chiefs fan since he was a kid and he is now 47 years old.

His parody is to the tune of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” will have you humming the song all the way up until the big game.