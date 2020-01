Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the clock struck zero and the Kansas City Chiefs officially became AFC Champions, fans went crazy.

Among those fans was FOX4's own Pat McGonigle.

McGonigle's excitement was captured on camera as he shared the moment with other Chiefs fans.

"This has never happened! This is crazy! Go crazy, folks! Go crazy!" he yelled as other fans cheered.

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. You can watch that game on FOX4.