Two dead, multiple hurt in KCMO shooting

January 20, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — At least two people are dead, with as many as 15 others hurt, in a late-night shooting.

Investigators say they were called to the area of 40 Hwy & Noland Road on a shooting at around 11:30pm on Sunday.   A nightclub called 9ine Ultra Lounge is in that area.

Police believe the suspect is one of the dead.

Investigators say this is a very large crime scene, and that drivers should avoid that area through the morning.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.

