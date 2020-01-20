Two people killed, 15 others hurt in shooting at Kansas City nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were killed and 15 others were hurt in shooting at a Kansas City nightclub Sunday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 9ine Ultra Lounge, which is near 40 Hwy & Noland Road.

Investigators said as the suspect was reportedly trying to get into a the club, a fight broke out. Kansas City police officers said the suspect started shooting.

Police said they believed a security guard shot and killed the suspect. A woman was also shot and killed, but her relation to the suspect is unknown.

Of the 15 people who were hurt, three people were hospitalized with critical injuries. Investigators were not immediately able to verify if all of those victims were shot or hurt in other ways.

"It just puts such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers said. "It is hard to stand here, beyond the cold, and talk about this kind of tragedy in really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

Investigators said this is a very large crime scene, and that drivers should avoid that area through the morning.

Police ask that anyone with addition information or video from the shooting reach out to the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.