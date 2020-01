KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a pedestrian is dead after a vehicle struck them along 71-Highway Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:52 p.m. just north of Gregory.

Police said the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer told them they were driving north when they hit someone attempting to cross the highway.

Investigators said they have cleared the driver for alcohol impairment.

The pedestrian, which officials have only identified as an adult male, died at the scene.