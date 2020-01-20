With previous convictions, Kansas City club shooting suspect never should have had gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're learning more about the suspect in Sunday night's shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge in east Kansas City. It turns out he never should've had a gun in the first place.

Jahron Swift just got off probation after a felony conviction. Community advocates are now calling for the deadly violence to stop.

Balloons and teddy bears have been left behind outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge, located near 40 Highway and Noland Road. Teresa Perry came Monday to pay her respects.

"It has to stop. Put the guns down. You going to jail if they catch you, and if not, it's messing with you in your mind. It's got to be affecting you that you done took a life or tried to take a life," Perry said.

Kansas City police said Swift was the person responsible for the bloodshed at the club.

The 29-year-old was sentenced for unlawful use of a weapon and felony drug possession in 2015. According to court records, Swift and two other men were pulled over in a traffic stop. Officers uncovered thousands of dollars with of pills, marijuana and cocaine, several guns, and almost $8,000 in cash.

That conviction means Swift couldn't legally own a gun.

"We got to really stand because last night was horrific. It was just -- it's unexplainable," said Latrice Murray with Mothers in Charge.

Community advocates said coming on the heels of a near record-breaking murder count in 2019 in Kansas City, now is the time everyone needs to play a part in helping improve the city's safety.

"Make your voices heard. Call city council. Call your mayor's office. Call your state reps. I don't care who. It's time to call and say, 'Hey, we need help. We are ready to step up, say no more, and do something about it,'" Perry said.

"We have to do better," Murray said.

FOX4 did talk briefly with the family of the victim who died, 25-year-old Raeven Parks. They are heartbroken and asked for privacy as they grieve.