25-year-old KC nightclub shooting victim remembered as outgoing, dedicated mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Loved ones say Raeven Parks was the life of the party, so it's no surprise she came to 9ine Ultra Lounge to celebrate Sunday night.

But after she was killed outside the nightclub, now family and friends are trying to process their immense loss because of what they call a senseless shooting.

It happened in the middle of a Chiefs victory party at the club, located near 40 Highway and Noland Road, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 29-year-old Jahron Swift shot into the line waiting to get in. Swift was killed by an armed security guard at the club. But not before he killed Parks and injured 15 others.

Parks, just 25 years old, is now being remembered as outgoing and hilarious with a glowing smile that could light up a room.

"She had the most beautiful smile ever. She was so funny. You'd just love being around her," friend Carlee Miller said.

Miller said she and Parks grew up together, and she was stunned to hear the young mother had died so tragically.

"It is very heartbreaking for me. It really is, for this to happen, and this is the reason why I moved out of town," she said.

Miller said Kansas City's violence is out of control. She decided it was best to completely remove herself from it -- and yet, she's still feeling its sting.

"It's sad. I've lost so many friends along the way," Miller said.

Loved ones say Parks dedicated her life to helping others. She was a home health care provider, mother to a young daughter and guardian to her teen sister.

"You guys just have to stop. The violence has to stop guys," Miller said.

Miller said she personally spent time volunteering with community outreach in Kansas City and hopes everyone will play a part in helping make this a safer city.

"I feel like the answer is just leave the guns at home. I feel violence is not the answer. Even fighting is not the answer. Resolving issues through words is better. Resolving issues through hugs is better," Miller said.

There's no word yet on funeral arrangements for Raeven Parks. Her family's set up a Facebook fundraiser to help cover those costs.