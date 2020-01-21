9ine Ultra Lounge shooting victim recorded her last minutes before shooter opened fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The woman shot and killed outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge on Sunday night recorded Facebook video of her arrival at the nightclub less than 30 minutes before her life ended.

Other club customers believe both police and security could have done better to keep them safe.

In still images from 25-year-old Raeven Parks' video shown only on FOX4, Parks and her friends talk about wanting to celebrate on the night the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl. In the video, her group spots police in the parking lot as their car arrives and people inside the car talk about if there has already been a shooting.

Police confirm that they had been at the nightclub in the minutes before the shooting happened. The video shows several officers leaving as her group arrives and gets out of the car to get in line.

That's where the video ends. Minutes later, a man began shooting into the line waiting to get in, killing Parks and injuring at least 15 others.

Police believe the shooter, who was killed by an armed security guard at the club, was 29-year-old Jahron Swift. Due to past convictions, Swift was never supposed to have a gun in the first place.

One of Parks' Facebook friends shared the video with FOX4. She was inside the club as shots rang out. The woman doesn't want us to identify her, but she wants the public to know that customers were not patted down. She said she believes security guards created conflict because they were allowing people inside based on how much money they would pay.

"They were letting people slide in and out the doors if they gave them $20 or $30," the woman said. "I feel like it was a pocket thing, and it wasn’t for safety."

This woman said she was trampled and knocked to the floor as a bunch of people rushed into the nightclub to get away from the shooting outside. She says even when she managed to crawl out the back door, she didn't feel safe because she could still hear gunshots.

Like others, this customer and others want to know why police left before the shooting happened if there had been signs of trouble. And why security guards didn't take action to prevent people from fighting while waiting in line.

Jim Ready, the head of the city's regulated industries, said this is something the city does not control. The club owner is responsible for maintaining a safe environment, but owners don't have to pat people down or use metal detectors. They also can choose to let whoever they want inside based on who is willing to pay the most.