Chaos or community? Church, metro leaders join to discuss race relations in honor of MLK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Church and local leaders came together Tuesday to discuss race relations in the metro.

The event was designed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one day after his birthday.

“Dr. King was an advocate push of making sure that every person counted, and in order to do that, every person has to have a seat at the table," said special guest speaker and Wyandottte County District Attorney, Mark Dupree.

"That’s what we are doing tonight, bringing everyone together, having all types of thoughts and conversations because no person is the only person."

The discussion was held at the United Believers Community Church, where Darron Edwards is lead pastor. He said this is the starting point for change.

“I think it is most important that faith communities and churches embrace the need for conversations and just talking about issues that are hard to talk about on your own," Edwards said. "I want them to know they can make a difference."

The theme for the discussion was "Chaos or Community," highlighting the importance of "now," the history of race relations in the city and how issues are handled.

“I think the reason why we’re so fragmented is because we are not sharing. We are not talking. We are not conversing. I really believe the conversation leads to transformation," Edwards said.

More discussions are planned for the future. Two-hundred people registered Tuesday night, joining in on the discussion of race.