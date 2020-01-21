Chiefs show off a first look at Super Bowl 54 uniforms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will don a familiar look for Super Bowl 54 in Miami when they take on the San Francisco 49ers, wearing the same uniforms they did when they won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl IV.

The Chiefs will sport red jerseys with white pants that have red and gold piping. They showed off the uniforms on Twitter Tuesday, featuring the Super Bowl 54 patch:

Ohhhhhhh man 🚀 pic.twitter.com/iZ1MjJseTj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Chiefs are the home team due to the NFL alternating that designation between the AFC and NFC each season.

The 49ers had lobbied the NFL to go with an all-white look, but will wear their regular road uniforms featuring white jerseys and gold pants.

FOX4 is your home for the game a week from Sunday on February 2 at 5:30 p.m..