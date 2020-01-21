Facebook group celebrating Chiefs arts and crafts finds booming success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for a Chiefs cutting board? How about a Chiefs bookmark in the shape of a cross? One relatively new Facebook group might be the place to find it.

Chiefs Kingdom Craft and Gear is full of arts and crafters selling all their latest Chiefs designs.

Kelsey Kelley, of Olathe, created it before this season, and now it’s nearly 2,000 members strong.

"I'm just a standard Chiefs fan that wanted to see other Chiefs fans get together crafty or not. What we expected was it was just going to be a small group, and it just kind of blew up from there," the 22-year-old said.

Now the Facebook group is filled with people who have crafted all kinds of red and gold.

Some of the newest creations celebrate the Chiefs playoff run. One shirt created on the site says "You Can't Spell Comeback without KC." Another shirt created by a Kansas City, KS woman echoed Travis Kelce's post AFC Championship celebration with the lyrics, "You got to fight for your right to Paaaaarty."

These days the only problem the people behind Super Bowl-bound Chiefs creations seem to have is keeping up with demand. A "Mahomes-Kelce 2020: Making Kansas City Champions Again" shirt sold out quickly for $26, shipping to 27 states.

Kayla Taylor, owner of Parkville's "Sincerely Ellis," said she's working feverishly to be restocked by this weekend.

"It's just incredible to watch Kansas City's hometown team bring such energy to our city," Taylor said.