Here are the best places in Kansas City to take Chiefs-themed selfies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, and Kansas City is celebrating with themed signs and red lights all over. Already a city of football pride, there are even more opportunities to take spirited selfies, at least for the next couple of weeks.

Whether you’re traveling to Miami to watch the game or not, you can get in on Chiefs pride with a variety of options for optimal selfies. Here are a few places to snap the perfect picture. Your Instagram can thank us later.

Murals

Kansas City is a city of murals, and several of them support the Chiefs. Whether it’s a full devotion to the team or a sneaky reference in the grand scheme of the overall artwork, here are some places you can find Chiefs artwork across town.

18th and Locust (Crossroads): Found on the east side of Grinders and within walking distance of several other non-Chiefs murals, this artwork features a non-descript football player and a big “Kingdom” arrow.

114 W 5th Street (River Market): All Nations Flag Co. Inc. is now sporting a new Chiefs mural. It’s mostly a massive “Kingdom” arrow, but there’s also a Chiefs helmet and other small illustrations done in several different shades of red.

Ale House at 4128 Broadway Blvd. (Westport): One of the most famous Chiefs murals is a massive Mahomes feature on the side of Ale House.

423 Southwest Blvd. (Crossroads): The “Love Kansas City” mural is more than just Chiefs-centered, but it does contain a little Chiefs football character. This one is perfect for Kansas City appreciation in general.

81st Street and State Line: This one is on the side of a Subway and is another example of a Kansas City-themed mural containing a Chiefs player. You can find the depicted athlete in the very first letter, “K.”

Union Station

Union Station has done an incredible job of promoting the Chiefs throughout their playoff journey. Several massive banners hang in the massive windows and the Grand Plaza. In the Grand Hall, 3-foot-tall marquee letters, provided by Alpha-Lit KC, spell out Chiefs-themed words. First, they had “Chiefs Kingdom,” and now they have “KC Loves Mahomes.” This will be replaced on Friday, Jan. 25 with “KC Loves AFC Champs.” These features, as well as a Chiefs helmet display in the center of the hall, are perfect photo opportunities.

Sprint Center

The Sprint Center downtown has a new sign on the front of the building as of Jan. 21. It’s a pictures of several Chiefs players that reads “Super Bowl BOUND!” You’ll need to have an upward angle, which is not always the most flattering selfie, but if you can bear to look at yourself like that, it will make a great day-time picture.

Downtown vantage points

Several main buildings downtown Kansas City are lit up red to celebrate the Chiefs success, and they will likely remain red through the Super Bowl. Here are a few places that will give you the best views of the skyline in all of its Chiefs glory. However, most parks observe a standard close from midnight to 5 a.m., so don’t try to snag a picture if you’re out during this time.

Penn Valley Park: Famous for The Scout statue, this is one of the best views of downtown looking north from the south. It’s also very close to Signal Hill, so if you’ve ever seen our live stream shots of downtown, your view from Penn Valley Park will be very similar.

Liberty Memorial Park: This is another great view of the city looking north from the south. It’s a little closer to downtown, and if you’re already at Union Station grabbing pictures, this spot is only a short walk away. However, you might be out of luck if you want to capture the red lights from the top of the memorial. The last ride up is at 4:15 p.m.

Observation Park: This park looks on downtown Kansas City from the west looking east. The main access to the park is by sidewalk on Holly Street both at W 20th Street and W 20th Terrace. Street parking is available, but this is a residential area, so make sure you are respectful of the neighborhood if you visit.

Kaw Point: This park is actually open 24-hours most days. It offers a rare, clear view of the city from the waters edge at the confluence of the Kansas and the Missouri Rivers. If you catch it on a clear, windless night, the water’s reflection only adds to the city lights.