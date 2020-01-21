× Kansas City man charged in November killing of man walking his dog near Linwood and Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing murder charges connected to the November killing of 51-year-old Ricardo Ortiz.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 25-year-old Malcolm P. Weston with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage.

According to court documents, officers responded to a shooting near Linwood and Charlotte around 7 a.m. on November 13, 2019 where they found Ortiz, who had been shot in the leg. The victim’s wife stated he had been walking the dog.

At the time of the incident, police said Ortiz saw a man trying to break into his car. When he tried to stop the suspect, he was shot.

Surveillance video from residences and businesses in the area showed the suspect on a cellphone and in a vehicle. Witnesses shown a picture of the suspect helped police detectives suspect Weston. He was on probation in two different cases at the time of the killing. Shortly after the incident, he was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a firearm.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.

