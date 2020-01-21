KCK motor coach company will take you to and from Miami, provide hotel for $1200

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Want to go to Miami to enjoy the Super Bowl, but can't afford a flight?

A Kansas City, Kansas based motor coach company is working to make that possible without breaking the bank.

For just $1,200 Heartland Trailways will take you to Miami with them.

The cost covers round-trip transportation and a hotel room in Naples, Florida, which is approximately a two-hour drive west of Miami.

The buses will leave Kansas City on Wednesday, Jan. 29 around noon and arrive in Florida Thursday evening.

Heartland Trailways will provide transportation back and forth from the hotel in Naples to Miami through Super Bowl Sunday.

Even if you don`t have a ticket to the big game Heartland Trailways promises a lot of fun.

"I come down here today and I`m like okay, awesome, let`s make it happen," Chiefs fan Mark Alexander said. "We sat down and crunched our some numbers and we want to get a bus. 50 years, we`re going to the Super Bowl. Let`s make this thing happen and get some Chiefs fans down there. That`s what we`re looking at doing."

The group will start the trek back to Kansas City on Monday, Feb. 3 and arrive sometime on Tuesday.

In case you`re wondering, it`s about 28 hours between Kansas City and Miami. That includes breaks for food and bathroom.

If you want more information on this trip - or you want to sign up for a seat, call Heartland Trailways at (800) 279-1734 or email info@heartlandtrailways.com.