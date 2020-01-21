KC’s regulation department opens investigation into 9ine Ultra Lounge after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a club that hadn't even crossed Kansas City regulators' radars.

But now, after a shooting left two dead and 15 injured caught the eye of officials, it could mean the end of the nightclub's liquor license.

Regulated Industries issues and oversees business and liquor licenses in Kansas City. The division wasn't concerned about 9ine Ultra Lounge -- until Monday morning when the manager woke up to the news that there had been a deadly shooting.

"How sad is this? Doesn't surprise me that there was a shooting in the club after some big event, but the degree of this was, you know, I certainly didn't expect all that," said Jim Ready, manager of Regulated Industries.

Ready believes Kansas Citians have become numb to the gun violence plaguing the city. When he found out about the shooting outside 9ine Ultra Lounge, his investigation started with a fact-finding mission.

"I've learned enough now, just because what was handed to you looks like a smoking gun case, it may not be that at all," Ready said. "So I will be patient and look at the facts."

Ready said the owner of 9ine, former Chiefs player Alphonso Hodge, applied for a liquor license in April. It was issued in September, so the bar is still in its probationary period.

Sources say since June, there have been 26 police calls to the bar. Seven of those happened in the past month. Last week, there was a drive-by shooting.

Regulated Industries, however, hasn't gotten any complaints.

"When you are sitting in my seat, Walmart will get way more calls for service than that. Walmart will have issues with people being violent, you know. Do we close that down?" Ready asked. "There's so much more to look at."

To determine if the club is a nuisance and should be shut down, Ready said he looks at police reports, interviews officers involved in investigation, looks at the history of the club and sends his own investigators in to see how the business is run.

If he determines the club to be a nuisance, 9ine Ultra Lounge could lose its liquor license.

"Would this have happened if this business would not have been open? No, I don't think so." Ready said. "I don’t want to be the person that says this is OK, I’m OK with this here. If there’s another mass shooting at this particular place two months from now, it’s on me."

If 9ine Ultra Lounge is found to be a nuisance, Ready will invite the owner in and make him an offer, which could include voluntarily surrendering his liquor license. If they can't come to an agreement, Ready will go to the Liquor Control Board of Review for a hearing and present his case.